(#11) SEMO Football continues prep for (#16) Kansas State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) - All 3 area college football teams take the field on Saturday night at the same time.
6:00PM is kickoff time for everyone.
We previewed SIU's matchup last night, tonight we check in with the SEMO Redhawks.
#11 SEMO visits reigning BIG 12 Champion Kansas State, they are 16th in the AP Top 25 Poll.
The Redhawks have been hard at work. They open the season against an FBS member for the second straight year.
There is no room for error when playing a nationally ranked team like K-State.
The red and black forced 16 turnovers last season. In their final scrimmage of training camp SEMO came away with 4 interceptions.
Winning the turnover battle is one key for a successful trip to Manhattan Kansas.
Head Coach Tom Matukewicz says he is not putting any pressure for the team to win its opener.