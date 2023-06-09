 Skip to main content
10th Annual Coach Stew's Basketball Skillz Camp draws more than 50 campers

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) - Down the road camp continued in Harrisburg but on the basketball court.

Lady Bulldogs head coach Jake Stewart held his 10th annual Skillz camp which has grown a ton since he started it 9 years ago.

There are three rules at coach Stew's camp and its these three rules that keep campers coming back.

Just play, Have fun, and enjoy the game. These kids got after it and had blast.

Coach Stewart is the coaches the girls, but this camp was open to both boys and girls.

He says its important to provide opportunities to all who want to learn the game.

