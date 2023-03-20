(#1) Logan Men's Basketball team to face (#16) Monroe College in National Tournament

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The number one ranked Junior College Basketball team in the country has not dropped a game since the calendar flipped to 2023.
Tomorrow, top seed John A. Logan faces 16 seed Monroe College in the National Tournament.
The Vols have not lost a game since November and the Mustangs last loss came in February.
Logan Head Coach Tyler Smithpeters put his guys through a hard week of practice as the team preps for the big stage tomorrow afternoon.
The Vols have reached the national tournament consistently over the past few years, however, they are still looking for their first tournament win in program history.
The team has always been one-and-done in Hutchington, KS, but the blue and white have won 27 games in a row and they hope to make it 28 against Monroe College.
It's always hard to win in March; so are the Vols feeling the heat?
If you are not planning to make the nine hour drive to Hutchinson. You can still cheer the Vols on from their home.
John A. Logan College will be holding a watch party for the teams game tomorrow afternoon.
The party will be held inside the O'Neil Auditorium on campus.
Doors will open at 1:30pm with the game starting at 2:00pm. The party is free and open to the public.
The college will provide popcorn, soft drinks, and water for fans.