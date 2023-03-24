 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.

.The combination of rain that already fell overnight and expected
additional rainfall into tonight will result in significant rises on
the Big Muddy River.  The river is forecast to crest at Plumfield
around 4 feet above flood stage Sunday, and at Murphysboro around 7
feet above flood stage Wednesday.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 24.0 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

#1 JALC survives against #12 Tallahassee, advances to NJCAA championship game

  • Updated
  • 0

#1 JALC survives against #12 Tallahassee, advances to NJCAA Tournament game
JALC - Tallahassee

HUTCHINSON, KS (WSIL) -- The NJCAA Division I tournament featured a highly contested game Friday evening between #1 seed John A. Logan and #12 seed Tallahassee in the final four.

John A. Logan (JALC) won by a final score of 94-89.

This game was close with the halftime score favoring Tallahassee 41-40.

The second half was close as well with both teams going back and forth with JALC winning when the buzzer sounded.

Late in the game, the score was tied 80-80 with 3:24 left. Free throws were crucial down the stretch.

JALC Curt Lewis led the way with a team high 27 points.

