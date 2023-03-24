1 JALC survives against #12 Tallahassee, advances to NJCAA championship game

HUTCHINSON, KS (WSIL) -- The NJCAA Division I tournament featured a highly contested game Friday evening between #1 seed John A. Logan and #12 seed Tallahassee in the final four.
John A. Logan (JALC) won by a final score of 94-89.
This game was close with the halftime score favoring Tallahassee 41-40.
The second half was close as well with both teams going back and forth with JALC winning when the buzzer sounded.
Late in the game, the score was tied 80-80 with 3:24 left. Free throws were crucial down the stretch.
JALC Curt Lewis led the way with a team high 27 points.