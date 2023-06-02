(#1) Goreville Baseball falls 7-6 to (#1) Gibault Catholic in IHSA 1A State Semifinals

PEORIA, IL (WSIL) - The Goreville Blackcats baseball team has been waiting all year for this moment.
The black and gold with spot in the state tournament --- and one win away from playing for a State Championship.
News 3's Gabi Sorrentio was with the team as they took on Gibault Catholic in Peoria and joins us with more on Goreville's title dreams.
The Blackcats were down but did make this game close before eventually falling 7-6 to the Hawks.
Click the video player above to catch highlights and reaction from this game.