...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting unhealthy
conditions for sensitive groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois
for today, Friday June 2nd.

Warm, dry and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra NWS alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

Media Contact...217 558 1536.

(#1) Goreville Baseball falls 7-6 to (#1) Gibault Catholic in IHSA 1A State Semifinals

  Updated
  • 0

Untitled design - 1

PEORIA, IL (WSIL) - The Goreville Blackcats baseball team has been waiting all year for this moment.

The black and gold with spot in the state tournament --- and one win away from playing for a State Championship.

News 3's Gabi Sorrentio was with the team as they took on Gibault Catholic in Peoria and joins us with more on Goreville's title dreams.

The Blackcats were down but did make this game close before eventually falling 7-6 to the Hawks.

Click the video player above to catch highlights and reaction from this game.

Tags

Sports Reporter/Anchor

Gabi Sorrentino is a Sports Reporter and Anchor for News 3. From breaking news to enterprise stories, Gabi has a passion for covering underreported stories on and off the field.

