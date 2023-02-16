1 Benton Defeats #3 Harrisburg in 2A Girls Basketball Regional Championship

The High School Girls Basketball post-season is heating up, and the race to a state title is on. Class 1A, 2A and 3A Regional Championships got underway on Thursday.
In class 2A, No. 3 Harrisburg hosted No. 1 Benton in a River-to-River Conference showdown.
The game was tied at 15 to start the second quarter. Sidney Neal finds Jamisen Green under the basket. Her first shot doesn't go, but she gathers her own rebound and gets it to go the second time. The Lady Bulldogs go up by two.
Late in the second quarter, Mia Wills heaves it to Addi Krueger in the corner, she drains the three. Rangerettes on top 23-15. They led by nine at halftime.
It was all Rangerettes in the third quarter, Ensley Tedeschi fights off two Bulldogs and gets the hoop and the harm, BCHS goes up by 14.
Harrisburg made it interesting late, but it would not be enough. Rangerettes win 42-34, advancing to the 2A Sectional Semifinals. They will face the number three seed, Breese Central at Du Quoin High School on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.