Southern 7 Health Department brings genetic cancer screening to the area

METROPOLIS, IL (WSIL) – According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 600 thousand people die from cancer each year. That's why experts say, early detection is key when it comes to treatment.
However, officials with the southern 7 health department say, options for treatments can be challenging in our area. That's why the Southern 7 is offering genetic cancer screening which they say can make a big difference when it comes to how you approach a possible cancer diagnosis.
“It's a game changer for cancer treatment for those that live in the region,” said Southern Seven’s Community outreach coordinator, Shawnna Rhine.
Cancer genetic testing has been around for years. Just a few months ago, the Southern 7 introduced it to the area, and it’s for everyone.
“It's another way to say, 'I know what my chances are and determine my own risks through this and get the treatment that's best for me,’” said Rhine.
Rhine tells me why it’s important to bring this test to the area.
“We live in a health desert,” proclaimed Rhine.
That means there are times when people in Southern Illinois have to travel miles away to places like St. Louis or Evansville, IN to get the advanced care they need.
“People dealing with a cancer diagnosis oftentimes that diagnosis comes later in life and when it is there, the available treatment is much more advanced,” said Rhine.
So by being able to bring the genetic cancer screening to Southern Illinois, Rhine says it's able to help people detect cancers much earlier and give people more options for treatment.
“We know that early detection of cancers is the best start for your treatment,” said Rhine. “Especially when you're looking at Breast Cancer and colon cancer -- the earlier you can get that determination -- you're going to have a much better outcome.”
Jenn Novak is a genetic regional manager and she says, the goal for the test is to help educate the patient and family and to let them know, the test is available.
"Any Cancer diagnosis is tough,” said Novak
The test screens for mutations that could lead to seven different cancers including colon, breast, gastric, uterine, melanoma, prostate, ovarian, and pancreatic.
“We want to make sure we’re screening and diagnosing these patients earlier because once we know this information, we know how to adequately screen them based on societal guidelines,” said Novak.
And Rhine wants people to know this test isn’t going to diagnose cancer. But what it can do is give those with the mutation a starting point for early treatment.
“If you have cancer in your family, or if you don't know if you have cancer in your family, this is something that's going to benefit you,” Rhine explains. “It's going to benefit your children moving forward. It's going to give those next generations the steps they need for treatment.
You can get tested at any of the Southern 7 locations and it’s by appointment only. There could be a cost associated with the test, but Rhine says there are factors that could lead to the test being done at a reduced cost or even free.