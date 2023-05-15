Paducah man arrested in traffic stop, faces drug charges and traffic violations

PADUCAH, Ky. -- A Paducah man is in jail with drug trafficking charges in McCracken County.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Jeff Hartman tried to stop a vehicle on Trimble Street in Paducah for traffic infractions at 2:41 a.m. Monday morning.
The driver, later identified as Antonio Smith, 38, of Paducah, fled from deputy Hartman. Hartman saw Smith throw what is believed to be narcotics out of the window of the vehicle.
Shortly thereafter, Smith stopped the vehicle and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
The sheriff's office said Smith's driver's license was also suspended.
Hartman seized $3,682 which was believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales and also recovered approximately 16 grams of cocaine that was thrown from the vehicle.
Smith was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he faces charges of reckless driving, failure to wear a seatbelt, failing to signal, 1st degree fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence and trafficking in cocaine.