Owner to rebuild Hey Carl's in Benton after fire destroys the bar

BENTON, Ill. (WSIL) -- There was a single hot spot in the middle of the rubble of what used to be Hey Carl's bar east of Benton.
Multiple fire units, including one from Centralia, responded to the burning business around 4 p.m. Monday with flames and thick smoke coming from the roof of the building.
Owner Carl Skinion was at a doctor's appointment in Mt. Vernon when his bar caught fire. Skinion held back his emotions when he returned Wednesday morning.
"Been doing it a long time," Skinion said. "Oh well. Life goes on."
Skinion bought the building seven years ago and renovated the old VFW into the bar and live music venue. Two years ago he met Josh Finney who was trying to start up his food truck business, Get Smashed.
"[Skinion] tried our burgers and really enjoyed them," Finney said. "[Skinion] helped promote us and helped get our name out."
Finney is now trying to round up local food trucks for a fundraiser to help Skinion rebuild. Finney says it's only fitting to help someone who has helped businesses and musicians get their start.
"I'd like for us to be able to all pull together as a community help him rebuild bigger, better, nicer," Finney said. "Help him like he's helped all of us."
Its been an emotional time for Skinion as he deals with the loss of his bar and his ailing health. Skinion says he's in need of a new liver and estimates six to eight months of cleaning before he can rebuild.
But with some help Hey Carl's may get a second chance.
"I got real good friends," Skinion said. "That's all I can say."
Finney says anyone who wants to help can message him on his business' Facebook page.