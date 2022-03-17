Nice St. Patrick's Day & Storms Expected Tomorrow

WSIL (Carterville) -- We're pretty 'lucky' today because highs will be in the low 70s, even with the addition of a couple more passing clouds. We're staying dry until late tonight/early tomorrow where we're tracking our first chance of widespread rain.
Tomorrow afternoon has the greater chance of seeing some storms as the low pressure begins to move over the Midwest. Gusty winds, small hail and possibly a brief tornado or two can't be ruled out.
Currently the Storm Prediction Center has most of our area under either a Marginal (1/5) or Slight (2/5) risk for severe weather tomorrow.
Rainfall amounts will be 0.25-0.5" on average so flooding is not a huge concern. Behind this system, cooler air will begin to fill in.
The first day of spring is Sunday! The next work week looks to be pretty wet with rain chances on most days.