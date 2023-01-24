 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Zoe Saldaña sets box office record

Zoe Saldaña sets box office record

Zoe Saldana at the "Avatar: The Way of Water" world premiere in London in December.

 Joe Maher/Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña is officially other worldly when it comes to picking profitable projects.

With her latest, "Avatar: The Way of Water," crossed the $2 billion mark at the box office, making Saldaña the first actor to appear in four films that have achieved that distinction.

The other three films are the original "Avatar" in 2009, 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" and 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War."

"Avatar: The Way of the Water" director James Cameron also now becomes the first director to have three films earn that distinction with "Avatar" and "Titanic," which hit theaters in 1997.

Saldaña, who plays Neytiri in the "Avatar" films, has more chances to add to her impressive resume.

Not only is she expected to be in future "Avatar" sequels, but she returns as Gamora in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which debuts in theaters May 5.

