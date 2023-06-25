Zeigler woman helps save father and his child after house catches fire

ZEIGLER, IL (WSIL) -- The lives of a father and his child were saved after a brave neighbor ran up to their flame-engulfed home to alert them of the danger.
Information on the residence fire comes from a City of Zeigler Fire Department Facebook post.
On Sunday, June 25 just past midnight, the fire department was called to 126 Oak Street in Zeigler after receiving reports of a structure fire. The Fire Chief that arrived to the scene reported the structure was a single wide modular home with an exterior fire that extended to the wooden deck attached to the residence. The fire was quickly spreading.
The firefighters worked quickly to douse the flames, gaining control of the blaze about 15 minutes after their arrival.
Firemen at the scene conversed with the woman who made the 911 call, Ms. Sheri Slomka. She lives next door to the home that caught fire. She stated that she noticed an "orange glow" from her bedroom window, and soon realized her neighbor's building was on fire.
The resident of the scorched home, an adult man, later said he and his three-year-old son were asleep inside when Ms. Slomka woke them up and informed them of the danger.
Zeigler Fire Chief Ryan M. Buckingham praised Ms. Slomka for her heroic actions, stating “Ms. Slomka’s quick and brave actions without a doubt saved the lives of the occupants inside. We commend Ms. Slomka for her courage and willingness to put herself in danger to save others; and after talking with her on scene, I can tell she is the type of person who has a big heart and truly cares about other people."
There were smoke alarms inside the residence, but they did not activate due to the fire being positioned outside of the house.
Both the father and son were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.
The Illinois Office of the State Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.