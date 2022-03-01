Zeigler-Royalton teacher fired despite community support

ZEIGLER (WSIL) -- A heated school board meeting Monday night in Zeigler resulted in the firing of a teacher.
Jr. High Math Teacher Jonathon Walters claims his firing was a result of him reporting another teacher for bullying.
The school board is blaming poor performance, among other things.
"To kind of put everything together to concluded this time and we can get it on with all due respect, I am not resigning," said Walters.
Dozens of former students, current student and parent's taught by Walters showed up in support.
"Mr. Walters seems to be a very good math teacher, especially compared to the previous teachers. My kid comes home every day excited about math class and is actually learning. He kind of struggled last year with a previous teacher and this year he's excelling in it," said a supportive parent.
And other parents had similar thoughts.
"I have so many messages in my inbox from parents that have gone to the principal, that have gone to the superintendent and gone to their teachers and they get nothing."
Walters and his supporters claiming he was asked to resign for reporting bullying by another Zeigler teacher.
"We need to have something where kids can report bullying even if it is about veteran teachers. Teachers are no exception to the policy there. Even if they're your best friend, they're no exception," said Walters.
After more than an hour in executive session, the board members reached their decision.
"I make a motion to adopt and approve a resolution in reference to the dismissal of Jonathon Walters effective the 21-22 school year following recommendations from administration regarding performance and effectiveness as well as licensure and endorsement. I understand that we can dismiss him for both performance and endorsement but regardless I would still dismiss him if he had endorsement because his performance as an employee is insufficient."
The board is allowing Walters to finish teaching the rest of the school year.
Walters did provide News 3 with a packet showing his latest performance review, where he scored proficient or excellent in every category except for one.