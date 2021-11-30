Zeigler community honors the three lives lost from house fire one year later

ZEIGLER (WSIL) -- A Franklin County community remembers three lives lost too soon. One year ago, Tuesday, a house fire in Zeigler left three people dead, a father and his two young sons.
Tuesday night, the community came together in their honor for a candlelight walk.
The family tells News 3 this past year has been hard for them with this loss, but they say the community has supported them during this tough time.
"We appreciate ya'll very much. So do Travis, so do the boys," said Travis Craig's sister, Theresa Stangle.
Family and friends gathered at the Zeigler town square to pay tribute to Travis, Talen and Legan Craig. A candlelight vigil and walk was held in their honor.
Loved ones could also look at photos and get a t-shirt with their picture on it.
"It's been rough. Ain't been the same. And you can ask everybody that is here, they miss a lot--everyone misses them," said Stangle.
On November 30th of last year, just before noon, the Zeigler Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire with people trapped inside.
Fire officials said the home on 611 Vaux Street was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Multiple authorities attempted to enter the home to rescue any victims but were unable to do so.
Family members say they miss Craig and the boys very much.
"I thank you all for coming to see about my son this made my day. And I'm proud of everyone of you people here. I miss my son and my grandbabies. I've took it hard and I'm still taking it," said Travis Craig's mother, Nora Craig.
The family says the community has been helpful during this time and will keep their memories alive.
Craig's widow Dailynn Craig says there's no word yet on the cause of the fire