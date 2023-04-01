 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Zachary Staggs, Royalton firefighter, killed in crash outside Desoto

  • Updated
  • 0
Zachary Staggs

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- A family and fire department is mourning the loss of a firefighter who died in a crash Saturday morning while others are recovering.

Zachary Staggs died after crashing a Polaris RZR side-by-side vehicle around 3:45 a.m. in the area of Creekside Lane in rural Desoto according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Preliminary findings indicate Staggs was traveling east on Creekside Lane when he tried to negotiate a curve and lost control. Investigators believe the vehicle rolled off the road and hit a tree.

Staggs suffered severe injuries was pronounced dead at the scene according to investigators. Three other passengers were transported to hospitals for their injuries.

Staggs' father tells News 3 his son joined the Royalton Fire Department when he was still in high school. Staggs was a lieutenant on the fire department.

Services for Staggs are pending. Zachary Staggs was 21-years old. First responders with the Jackson County Ambulance Service and Carbondale Township Fire Department assisted in the investigation.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you