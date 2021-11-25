Youth group helps serve Thanksgiving meals to community

MARION (WSIL)---The Marion Ministerial Alliance gave out nearly 100 meals to help those in the community celebrate Thanksgiving.
Those in the St. Joseph and St. Paul youth group helped serve and prepare the meals.
The young volunteers said it's important to give back to the community during the holidays.
"I think it's important because feeding them makes them feel better and it makes us feel better when we go home," said volunteer Brock Hein.
"I think it's important because it's not really fair for other people to not have food for Thanksgiving when their being around a city who has food. So I think it's really nice to give them more food so they can become well," said volunteer Aaron Simich.
Leaders at the Ministerial Alliance say it's nice to be back "in-person" after doing delivery and pick-up only last year.