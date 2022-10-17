Your Voice, Your Vote: New survey gives insight into Illinois voters ahead of election

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather conditions anticipated today...

.|Strong northwest winds bringing in even drier air behind
a cold front are expected to combine to produce enhanced fire
danger conditions today. Fuels remain very dry amid the ongoing
drought and conditions are expected to be very favorable for brush
and wildfires spread this afternoon.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
Gusty winds and low relative humidity FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001,
002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 014, 015, 018, 075, 076,
076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085, 086,
086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 075, 076, 077, 078, 080,
081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092,
093, and 094.Fire weather zones 081, 082, 085, 086, and
087.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008,
009, 014, 015, and 018.Fire weather zones 076, 086, 087, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, and 114.

* WIND...20 foot wind at 15-18 mph from the northwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum RH falling to 23 to 26 percent this
afternoon.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing. This will effectively end the growing season.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

&&

Your Voice, Your Vote: New survey gives insight into Illinois voters ahead of election

  • 0
Illinois election
By Mandy Robertson

(WSIL) -- A new survey by the Illinois Broadcasters Association and Research America gives some insight into what voters are thinking ahead of the November election. 

The poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters about their views on candidates. Here are the results:

When asked, “If the election for the Governor of Illinois were held today, which of the following three candidates would you vote for?” 
  • J.B. Pritzker, the Democrat Party candidate -- 49.7%
  • Darren Baily, the Republican Party candidate -- 27.7%
  • Scott Schluter, the Libertarian Party candidate -- 6.3%
  • Other -- 0.1%
  • None -- 3.6%
  • Don't Know/Haven't decided/No Answer -- 12.6%
When asked, “If the election for the Attorney General of Illinois were held today, which of the following two candidates would you vote for?”
  • Kwame Raoul, the Democrat Party candidate -- 42.6%
  • Thomas DeVore, the Republican Party candidate -- 25.2%
  • Dan Robin, the Libertarian Party candidate -- 5.7%
  • None -- 4.2%
  • Don't Know/Haven't decided/No Answer -- 22.3%
When asked, If the election for the U.S. Senator from Illinois were held today, which of the following three candidates would you vote for?
  • Tammy Duckworth, the Democrat Party candidate -- 48.2%
  • Kathy Salvi, the Republican Party candidate -- 28.5%
  • Bill Redpath, the Libertarian Party candidate -- 5.5%
  • None -- 3.6%
  • Don't Know/Haven't decided/No Answer -- 14.2%

In decided who to vote for Governor of Illinois, which issues will be most important to you? (Maximum of 3 responses)

  •  State finances, taxes or spending -- 41%
  • Crime -- 39.1%
  • Jobs and the economy -- 36.5%
  • Gun control -- 28.9%
  • Health Care -- 28.2%
  • Women's rights -- 22.5%
  • Roe v. Wade being overturned -- 19%
  • Education -- 15.7%
  • Immigration -- 14.1%
  • Racial equality issues 11%
  • Drug abuse -- 7.9%
  • National politics -- 2.6%

How likely is is that you will vote in the election this November?

  • You will certainly vote -- 73,4%
  • You will probably vote 13.7%
  • The chances are about 50/50 that you will vote -- 7.9%
  • You will probably not vote -- 1.6%
  • You will definitely not vote 1.7%
  • No answer -- 1.7%

Click here to view the survey and Click here to view the entire results. 

The poll was conducted using internet-based sampling by Research America, Inc. using a self-administered web survey. Potential poll respondents were screened to ensure current Illinois residency and being registered to vote at their current address.

Tags

Recommended for you