Your Voice, Your Vote: New survey gives insight into Illinois voters ahead of election

(WSIL) -- A new survey by the Illinois Broadcasters Association and Research America gives some insight into what voters are thinking ahead of the November election.
The poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters about their views on candidates. Here are the results:
- J.B. Pritzker, the Democrat Party candidate -- 49.7%
- Darren Baily, the Republican Party candidate -- 27.7%
- Scott Schluter, the Libertarian Party candidate -- 6.3%
- Other -- 0.1%
- None -- 3.6%
- Don't Know/Haven't decided/No Answer -- 12.6%
- Kwame Raoul, the Democrat Party candidate -- 42.6%
- Thomas DeVore, the Republican Party candidate -- 25.2%
- Dan Robin, the Libertarian Party candidate -- 5.7%
- None -- 4.2%
- Don't Know/Haven't decided/No Answer -- 22.3%
- Tammy Duckworth, the Democrat Party candidate -- 48.2%
- Kathy Salvi, the Republican Party candidate -- 28.5%
- Bill Redpath, the Libertarian Party candidate -- 5.5%
- None -- 3.6%
- Don't Know/Haven't decided/No Answer -- 14.2%
In decided who to vote for Governor of Illinois, which issues will be most important to you? (Maximum of 3 responses)
- State finances, taxes or spending -- 41%
- Crime -- 39.1%
- Jobs and the economy -- 36.5%
- Gun control -- 28.9%
- Health Care -- 28.2%
- Women's rights -- 22.5%
- Roe v. Wade being overturned -- 19%
- Education -- 15.7%
- Immigration -- 14.1%
- Racial equality issues 11%
- Drug abuse -- 7.9%
- National politics -- 2.6%
How likely is is that you will vote in the election this November?
- You will certainly vote -- 73,4%
- You will probably vote 13.7%
- The chances are about 50/50 that you will vote -- 7.9%
- You will probably not vote -- 1.6%
- You will definitely not vote 1.7%
- No answer -- 1.7%
Click here to view the survey and Click here to view the entire results.
The poll was conducted using internet-based sampling by Research America, Inc. using a self-administered web survey. Potential poll respondents were screened to ensure current Illinois residency and being registered to vote at their current address.