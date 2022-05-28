Your Memorial Day BBQ is going to cost you a lot more this year

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds around 15 mph with gusts in excess of 20 mph. * WHERE...Southeast Missouri and most of southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 11 AM CDT this morning until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will pose a heightened risk for recreational boaters enjoying the holiday weekend on area lakes and waterways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory include Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake, Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen Lake, and Lake of Egypt. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing. &&