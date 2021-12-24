You are the owner of this article.
...Gusty Southerly Winds Tonight into Christmas...

Strong southerly winds are expected to continue tonight into
Christmas morning. The south to southwest winds are expected to
gust from 30 to 40 mph at times. Be sure to secure loose outdoor
items such as lawn furniture and holiday decorations. Also,
motorists should use caution, especially those driving a high
profile vehicle on east-west oriented roadways.

You may want a t-shirt and shorts this Christmas, record warmth expected

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's a very warm and windy Christmas Eve, Santa will need to hold on to his hat tonight. 

The warm and windy conditions will stick around overnight. Winds will stay breezy, out of the south with gusts as high as 40 mph. That will keep temperatures very warm, only dipping down close to 60 degrees.

Christmas will be another warm and breezy day. High temperatures are expected to climb up well above average, topping out near 70 degrees. It's likely many areas break previous temperatures records.

Slightly cooler weather arrives by Sunday but widespread rain holds off until Tuesday. 

