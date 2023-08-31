Yet another mild day expected

WSIL(Carterville, IL)-- We are tracking yet another mild day today. Most of us will start the day in the low to mid 50s this morning. Things will warm quickly into the mid 60s by late morning and into the low to mid 70s by about the lunch time hour.
Highs today will be in the upper 70s with comfortable dew points yet again in the mid 50s.
Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with temperatures starting again in the upper 50s to near 60. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with slightly more humid conditions in the afternoon.
For the next two days, we are not tracking any rain chances. But temperatures for the Labor Day weekend will be warming into the upper 80s on Saturday, and into the to low 90s Sunday and Monday.
Things will also get more humid this weekend as a high pressure system draws moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.
Things will continue to warm into next week with highs in the mid 90s. There is also a scattered chance of showers and storms on Monday, and Tuesday, with an isolated chance of morning showers and storms on Wednesday.