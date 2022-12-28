WSIL's biggest digital stories of 2022

(WSIL) -- 2022 brought a wide variety of stories to our newsroom. From the good to the bad and everything in between, News 3 brought you the stories that impacted your communities.
Here is the Top 15 local stories our viewers read more than any other in 2022:
15.
A 9-year-old child was killed after being hit by a car.
14.
Assistant Coaches Alyssa Krause and Matt Ball will assume Roberts' duties.
13.
12.
Earlier this year, leaders at Rent One Park invited the community to share their name ideas for a new Prospect League baseball team.
11.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.
10.
9.
8.
The rebates are part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan, which also provided grocery, gas and school supply tax savings.
7.
MURPHYSBORO, IL. (WSIL) A Williamson County woman is behind bars accused of the murder of her ex-husband.
6.
(WSIL) -- A teacher placed on administrative leave at West Frankfort Community High School is headed back work.
5.
WSIL News 3 has learned that Chance Karnes, a 2020 Herrin High School graduate, has tragically passed away.
4.
The Custard Stand in Sesser will be closed for the foreseeable future.
3.
2.
The city of Benton is buzzing after two reality tv personalities flew into the region on their private plane Wednesday.
1.
A ten year old girl died at the Garden of the Gods after falling off a cliff.
Now here were the biggest national and statewide web stories from the last year:
15.
Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which did not appear to go over well with her husband Will Smith.
14.
US consumer confidence continues to sour in the face of high gas and food prices and rising recession risks, according to new data released Tu…
13.
The pilot of a Southwest Airlines flight threatened to cancel takeoff after someone on the plane sent a naked photograph to other passengers.
12.
Have you received a check in the mail for $397.00 claiming to be a "Facebook Biometric Info Privacy Settlement"? Others may get an email saying the amount is being sent to a PayPal account. It's not a scam.
11.
May's full moon will have stargazers seeing red.
10.
PIGEON KEY, Fla. (AP) — A woman from Illinois was killed and two young children were injured when a sudden storm prompted a boat captain to cu…
9.
June's full moon, the strawberry moon, will illuminate the sky this week.
8.
A passenger with no flying experience landed a plane in a Florida airport after the pilot became incapacitated
A passenger with no flying experience safely landed a private plane in a Florida airport Tuesday afternoon, May 10, when the pilot became inca…
7.
Drivers have something to smile about: A historic drop in gasoline prices.
6.
The Federal Reserve is unlikely to tame inflation without pushing the American economy into a recession, according to a survey of economists r…
5.
WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- KWWL sports anchor Mark Woodley stepped out of his comfort zone to conduct several live shots of the blizzard-conditions on Thursday morning. Suffice to say, but Woodley wasn't a fan of the below-zero temperatures.
4.
A giant sunfish believed to be the world's heaviest bony fish has been discovered in the Azores archipelago, Portugal, weighing a whopping 2,7…
3.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is getting another term in office after besting GOP challenger Darren Bailey in the deep-blue state.
2.
The clerk says on Sunday alone, the motel took 25 calls from people interested in staying in the room Casey and Vicky were hiding out in.
1.
The chaotic mix of record fuel prices and an unending supply chain crisis have retailers considering the unthinkable: Instead of returning you…
Thank you for being loyal viewers and readers of News 3 WSIL.