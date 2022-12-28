WSIL's biggest digital stories of 2022

(WSIL) -- 2022 brought a wide variety of stories to our newsroom. From the good to the bad and everything in between, News 3 brought you the stories that impacted your communities.

Here is the Top 15 local stories our viewers read more than any other in 2022:

VOTE: Rent One Park announces finalists for new team name Earlier this year, leaders at Rent One Park invited the community to share their name ideas for a new Prospect League baseball team.

Marion teen killed in Carbondale crash Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.

Marion woman dead after fatal crash A woman from Marion was killed in a fatal car crash Friday.

Illinois sending out tax rebate checks The rebates are part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan, which also provided grocery, gas and school supply tax savings.

Ex-wife of IDOT worker charged with murder MURPHYSBORO, IL. (WSIL) A Williamson County woman is behind bars accused of the murder of her ex-husband.

School Board issues remedial warning to Frankfort Community High School PE teacher (WSIL) -- A teacher placed on administrative leave at West Frankfort Community High School is headed back work.

Chance Karnes, 2020 Herrin High School graduate, passes away at 20-years-old WSIL News 3 has learned that Chance Karnes, a 2020 Herrin High School graduate, has tragically passed away.

Benton is buzzing as reality television comes to town The city of Benton is buzzing after two reality tv personalities flew into the region on their private plane Wednesday.

Child dies after falling off cliff at Garden of the Gods A ten year old girl died at the Garden of the Gods after falling off a cliff.

Now here were the biggest national and statewide web stories from the last year:

Will Smith appeared to strike Chris Rock on Oscars telecast Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which did not appear to go over well with her husband Will Smith.

Consumers are feeling less confident about the US economy as prices keep rising US consumer confidence continues to sour in the face of high gas and food prices and rising recession risks, according to new data released Tu…

Southwest Airlines passenger AirDrops nude photo to other fliers The pilot of a Southwest Airlines flight threatened to cancel takeoff after someone on the plane sent a naked photograph to other passengers.

Some Illinois residents receiving $397 checks from Facebook lawsuit Have you received a check in the mail for $397.00 claiming to be a "Facebook Biometric Info Privacy Settlement"? Others may get an email saying the amount is being sent to a PayPal account. It's not a scam.

Illinois mom killed, 2 kids hurt parasailing in Florida Keys PIGEON KEY, Fla. (AP) — A woman from Illinois was killed and two young children were injured when a sudden storm prompted a boat captain to cu…

A passenger with no flying experience landed a plane in a Florida airport after the pilot became incapacitated A passenger with no flying experience safely landed a private plane in a Florida airport Tuesday afternoon, May 10, when the pilot became inca…

72% of economists expect a US recession by the middle of next year The Federal Reserve is unlikely to tame inflation without pushing the American economy into a recession, according to a survey of economists r…

Mark Woodley's weather rant WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- KWWL sports anchor Mark Woodley stepped out of his comfort zone to conduct several live shots of the blizzard-conditions on Thursday morning. Suffice to say, but Woodley wasn't a fan of the below-zero temperatures.

Record-breaking bony fish weighing 3 tons found A giant sunfish believed to be the world's heaviest bony fish has been discovered in the Azores archipelago, Portugal, weighing a whopping 2,7…

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker beats GOP foe in pricey race Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is getting another term in office after besting GOP challenger Darren Bailey in the deep-blue state.

Waitlist growing for room at Evansville Motel where Casey White and Vicky White stayed The clerk says on Sunday alone, the motel took 25 calls from people interested in staying in the room Casey and Vicky were hiding out in.

Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items The chaotic mix of record fuel prices and an unending supply chain crisis have retailers considering the unthinkable: Instead of returning you…

Thank you for being loyal viewers and readers of News 3 WSIL.