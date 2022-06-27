WSIL previews the 117th District Race in Illinois

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The 117th is another district that changed with the new legislative maps. And like the 118th district, the winner of the Republican primary will likely be the next state representative since there is no Democratic candidate at this time.
Current State Representative Patrick Windhorst of Metropolis was elected representative of the 118th district in 2020. Now, because of redistricting, he finds himself in the 117th.
Challenging Windhorst in the primary is Ron Ellis. He's a CPA who has served on the board of the Regional Office of Education and as a Williamson County Commissioner for 12 years.
WSIL spoke with both candidates to see what their goals are if they are elected.