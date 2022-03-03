WSIL names SIU Carbondale alum as News Director

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Charlie Grisham, General Manager of Allen Media Broadcasting-owned WSIL-TV announced the hire of Jeff Mulligan as News Director.
A born and raised Chicagoan, Mulligan started his journey into television news by attending Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where he studied Radio and Television. After graduating, he worked for WSIU-TV full time and then started his first stint at WSIL-TV as a reporter and fill-in anchor, before moving to several larger markets.
Mulligan most recently worked as an Executive Producer at the ABC owned and operated station in San Francisco. He says the return to WSIL is a homecoming for him and is excited to return to the station that gave him his start in the news business.
"Southern Illinois holds a special place in my heart. Outside of Chicago, I spent a good chunk of my life there. I look forward to returning to the area and leading a news team that is focused on telling stories that matter to the people who live and work there."
WSIL’s Evening Anchor Mark Kiesling has been serving as Interim News Director since November. Kiesling anticipates Mulligan will have an immediate impact, stating “Jeff is inheriting a great team. I’m proud of the day-to-day work of my colleagues and was impressed by their dedication and effort during the tornadoes that struck Western Kentucky and the recent winter storm.”
WSIL-TV has already begun expanding local news programs. On January 31st, WSIL-TV moved its morning news program “News 3 This Morning” to an earlier start at 4:30AM.
Grisham says that this is just the first phase of a significant expansion of local content delivered by WSIL-TV. “Our goal is to provide the most local content to our viewers throughout the market, both in terms of geographic coverage and the hours of local news programs available throughout the day. Jeff has local roots and significant real-world experience delivering compelling news and information that we’ll be leveraging to better serve our viewers.”