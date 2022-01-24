 Skip to main content
WSIL hosting blood drives amid major shortage

red cross blood shortage

(WSIL) -- Hospitals across the nation are experiencing the blood shortage.

In an effort to help collect donations amid the crisis, WSIL is partnering with the American Red Cross for a day of blood drives. 

WSIL will be hosting a series of drives on Monday, February 21, 2022 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

You can head to one of four different locations to give the gift of life. 

  • Veterans Airport Charter Lounge
    • 1400 Terminal Drive #200, Marion
  • Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
    • 3205 Broadway, Mt. Vernon
  • Redeemer Community Church
    • 725 Lewis Lane, Carbondale
  • St. Andrew's Parish, Knights of Columbus
    • 724 Mulberry Street, Murphysboro

To schedule an appointment head to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1(800) Red-Cross. If you have the blood donor app use sponsor code WSIL.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

