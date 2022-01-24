WSIL hosting blood drives amid major shortage

(WSIL) -- Hospitals across the nation are experiencing the blood shortage.
In an effort to help collect donations amid the crisis, WSIL is partnering with the American Red Cross for a day of blood drives.
WSIL will be hosting a series of drives on Monday, February 21, 2022 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
You can head to one of four different locations to give the gift of life.
- Veterans Airport Charter Lounge
- 1400 Terminal Drive #200, Marion
- Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
- 3205 Broadway, Mt. Vernon
- Redeemer Community Church
- 725 Lewis Lane, Carbondale
- St. Andrew's Parish, Knights of Columbus
- 724 Mulberry Street, Murphysboro
To schedule an appointment head to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1(800) Red-Cross. If you have the blood donor app use sponsor code WSIL.