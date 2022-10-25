WSIL brings home 5 Illinois Broadcasters Assoc. Silver Dome Awards

(WSIL) -- The News 3 WSIL team brought home multiple Illinois Broadcasters Association Silver Dome Awards Tuesday night for their work on and off the air.
Julie Williams brought home the Silver Dome for Best TV Anchor.
Danny Valle is coming home with the award for Best Reporter.
The News 3 Creative Services Team was honored with the Silver Dome for Best PSA for the "Take the Shot" COVID-19 vaccination Public Service Announcement. The team also brought home the win for Best Promotion.
The Storm Track 3 team, along with the Creative Services Team, also brought home a win. They were honored for Best Series or Documentary for Project Tornado.
Congratulations to the entire News 3 Team for these incredible honors.