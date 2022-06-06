WSIL and American Red Cross team up for Summer Blood Drives

(WSIL) -- The American Red Cross and WSIL are once again partnering up to help hospital patients in need.
You can donate blood to help save a life at the WSIL summer blood drives June 10 and 11. Drives will be held at four locations in southern Illinois.
Everyone who attempts to donate will receive a Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
This year we are hoping to collect more than 200 donations of lifesaving blood.
Those with types O, A negative and B negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation at this blood drive. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact. During this type of donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and the plasma and platelets are safely and comfortably returned to the donor.
Friday, June 10 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., unless otherwise noted
- Marion Veterans Airport, 10400 Terminal Drive - # 200, Marion, Ill. 62959
- Times Square Mall, 42nd St. and Broadway, Mount Vernon, Ill. 62864
- University Mall, 1237 E. Main, Carbondale, Ill. 62901 – 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- United Methodist Church, 1500 Pine St., Murphysboro, IL 62966 – 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 11 from 10:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- Marion Veterans Airport, 10400 Terminal Drive - # 200, Marion, Ill. 62959
- Times Square Mall, 42nd St. and Broadway, Mount Vernon, Ill. 62864
- University Mall, 1237 E. Main, Carbondale, Ill. 62901
- United Methodist Church, 1500 Pine St., Murphysboro, IL 62966
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code WSIL or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
“We are so grateful to WSIL and the communities in their viewing area for continuing to make blood donation an important part of their lives,” said Ann Venhaus, account manager, American Red Cross of Illinois. “With summer a month away, we are already starting to see shortages. We are asking the community to keep these dates open to come in and donate so we can avoid emergency shortages this summer.”