Wright-Way and TimberTrails host low-cost pet vaccine clinics

Murphysboro, IL (WSIL) -- There are two low-cost veterinary clinics at Wright-Way Animal Rescue in Murphysboro.
They're put on by Wright-Way and TimberTrails. The next is Thursday, September 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The next clinic is Thursday, September 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Both clinics are at 8459 Old Highway 13 in Murphysboro.
Prices for preventative care range from $5 to $30, depending on need. Wright-Way says they're able to offer the low prices because of a grant.
Microchipping and heartworm testing is also available.
Care is first-come, first-serve. They ask you to keep your pet on a leash or in a carrier and the clinics are cash only.