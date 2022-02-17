Workshop teaches participants how to make maple syrup

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph will
occur across western Kentucky. Isolated higher gusts up to 55
mph are possible here. Across southeast Missouri, southern
Illinois, and southwest Indiana, peak wind gusts will be 40 to
45 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

.Multiple rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will cause flooding
issues to develop today.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri. The watch is generally along and
north of line from Poplar Bluff, MO, to Paducah, KY, to Owensboro,
KY.

* WHEN...From 6 AM CST this morning through 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall of 1.5 to 3.0 inches will fall through 6 PM today.
Locally higher amounts are possible. Multiple rounds of heavy
rain and thunderstorms are possible.
- Safety information can be found online at
http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Workshop teaches participants how to make maple syrup

  • Updated
  • 0
20220215_090420 (1).jpg

(WSIL) -- Are you interested in learning about making your own maple syrup? If so, head out to the sixth annual Backyard Maple Syrup Production Workshop on February 19 at 10 a.m. at the Dixon Springs Agricultural Center.

Maple sap collection and syrup production is easy, relatively inexpensive to start, and is a great late winter project that can be fun for the entire family. Sugar maples, the species typically thought of for sap collection, are abundant in southern Illinois, but other species of maple can also be tapped to make syrup.

The all-outdoor program will cover tree identification, equipment needs, tree tapping, sap collection, boiling, and finishing maple syrup.

Participants will see firsthand the processes involved in making maple syrup. We will demonstrate a syrup evaporator and an optional tour of a sugarbush forest, managed for maple syrup production and utilizing a pipeline system of sap collection.

The University of Illinois Extension will provide kids with an indoor maple syrup program. Masks will be required indoors.

The workshop will be held on Saturday, February 19, from 10 -11:30 a.m. at the Dixon Springs Agricultural Center, located at 354 State Highway 145 N, Simpson, IL 62985. This program is free and open to the public.

Register by calling the Ag Center at 618-695-3383 or emailing cwevans@illinois.edu by February 18.

DIRECTIONS: 

The Dixon Springs Agricultural Center is located on Illinois 145, 25 miles south of Harrisburg and 25 miles north of Paducah, KY.

The Center is located 4 miles north of the intersection of Illinois 146 and Illinois 145, which is 13 miles east of Vienna

directions to dixon springs ag center for web

Tags

Producer

Jacob is the Executive Producer of News 3 This Morning. He joined the News 3 team in December of 2020 as 6 pm Producer. In October of 2021 he was promoted to Executive Producer. Jacob is a proud alum of SIU-Carbondale.

Recommended for you