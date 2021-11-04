Worker shortage affects town essential services

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- In Carterville, trash cans sit on the side of the road, sometimes days after scheduled pick up.
This week, residents found out why.
"Republic Services is a company that we contract with that does our residential trash pick up for Carterville citizens. They've been experiencing some workforce shortages, specifically with truck drivers. So it's caused delays in their scheduled routes," said Carterville Mayor Brad Robinson.
Republic Services says they are facing some obstacles.
"Republic Services of Southern Illinois is experiencing some temporary delays with waste and recycling collections. Many industries are facing staffing challenges at this time, and the environmental services industry is no different," they said in statement.
Republic Services isn't the only company dealing with the worker shortage.
"We see it with the people that we work with, and the people that we buy goods and products from that they're affected," said Robinson.
August saw an all time record of 201,000 Illinoisans quitting their jobs, 3.5% of the state's employees.
Recruitment specialists at HireLevel say the answer to why so many people are leaving their jobs is not simple.
But as more people look for better opportunities, HireLevel's Director of Operations, Dana Dooley, said there are ways a company can engage with workers to convince them to apply.
"I think there's a lot to be said about the culture, flexibility, work life balance, of course remote work has been talked about a lot lately, how does that fit in with your company's structure. Those are the things that employees are looking for right now," said Dooley.
Robinson said if any Carterville resident still has trash that has not been taken away by Friday, call the town's city hall.