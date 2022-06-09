Work zone moves location in downtown Paducah

PADUCAH, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- Officials want to warn drivers about some construction work being done in downtown Paducah.
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to resume milling and asphalt paving along sections of U.S. 60-Business and the Interstate 24 Downtown Business Loop in Paducah starting Thursday, June 9, 2022.
Starting Thursday, milling and paving will move to 3rd Street and 4th Street between Jefferson Street and Adams Street. No on-street parking will be allowed along this section of 3rd Street and 4th Street.
Message boards have been placed in this area to alert drivers and businesses that on-street parking will be prohibited while the work zone is active.
Milling and paving crews will be working from approximately 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, along this section. Milling will start Thursday morning on Third Street, then move to Fourth Street with paving to follow.
This is along U.S. 60-Business and the I-24 Downtown Business Loop through the Lower Town and Downtown areas of Paducah.
Motorists should be alert for lane restrictions along the work zone, as well as for flaggers assisting trucks entering and leaving the paving site. Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and paving personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Much of the Paving along U.S. 60-Business and the I-24 Downtown Business Loop sections of Park Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Fountain Avenue and 3rd Street is completed with some sidewalk work continuing at intersections.
Motorists should be alert for intermittent lane restrictions to facilitate this ongoing sidewalk work along the Park Avenue section of the Downtown Loop.
Jim Smith Contracting is the prime contractor on this $1,697,492 highway improvement project.
The target completion date for paving this section is June 30, 2022.
KYTC District 1 and the contractor will attempt to provide timely updates as this work progresses.
To get traffic advisories and alerts for KYTC District 1 counties via email please go to https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/13651 and click on the District 1 counties you regularly drive through, or for any of the specialty corridors you travel.
Be sure to check your SPAM filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved list.