Women's rights rally takes place in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Many people are joining arms in support of women's rights during a rally in Carbondale today.
The event is called Bans Off Our Bodies, and it took place from 11a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center.
The rally was organized to protest a leaked draft opinion that revealed the Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v, Wade, a critical ruling in American history that allowed woman to choose to have an abortion within the first trimester of pregnancy.
The Supreme Court will be making the pivotal decision in June, in which case up to 26 states could swiftly move to ban abortion.