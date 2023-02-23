Carbondale, IL -- Women's Health Naturally! Expo & Workshops (WHN!) will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the Carbondale Civic Center, 200 S. Illinois Ave, 9am-4pm.
Natural health practitioners and providers from all over the region will be available to meet participants, share their knowledge and offer natural products. There will also be five workshops throughout the day on topics such as Gut Health, Immune Support, Muscle Testing, Nutrition, Thermography, and more.
The 2020 WHN! hosted over 400 people. Event organizers, Dayempur Herbals and the Dayemi Health Services, saw their vision of creating a nurturing, dynamic environment come true.
"We are ecstatic that so many people came together to learn about the natural health practitioners, products and resources that are available in the Southern Illinois region. Having a natural health event of this magnitude normalizes natural health and makes it more accessible for everyone," shared Terry Hickey, Women's Health Naturally! (WHN!) Director.
Attendee Registration includes: access to the Expo Floor and 30 natural health practitioners/providers, 5 educational workshops, catered organic lunch by Town Square Market, hourly drawings, and a closing Nia Dance movement.
Pre-Register by Thursday, February 23 cost $30 for Adults and for $20 for Students & Seniors. Day of Registration $40 for Adult and $30 for Students & Seniors.
You can register on Dayempur Herbals website.
The event is inclusive, all are welcome.