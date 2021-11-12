Women killed in Murphysboro crash identified

(WSIL) -- A woman who died after being hit by a vehicle Monday has been identified.
The victim has been identified as 66-year-old Denise James.
Murphysboro Police say it happened around 5:20 p.m. on 14th street. Police received a call that a person was on a motorized wheelchair going down the road and wasn't visible in the dark. The driver ultimately hit the wheelchair.
James was laying on the side of the road when police arrived. She died from injuries sustained during the accident.
The driver is cooperating with police as the investigation continues.