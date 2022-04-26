Women hang shirts in Marion to raise awareness for child & domestic abuse

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- A group of women were in town square in Marion with the goal of raising awareness for domestic violence and child abuse.
About 30 shirts were hung on clotheslines adjacent to the bell tower in downtown.
Each shirt has a message written by a survivor of domestic or child abuse says Jennifer Gulley, a legal medical advocate for the rape-crisis program at the Survivor Empowerment Center, formerly the Women's Center, in Marion.
Gulley knows that the effort won't completely eradicate domestic violence and child abuse issues in the country but hopes this can attract passers by to read each message on the shirt.
Gulley says the installation is 'impactful' and 'humbling' and aims to bring awareness to people in the community who are survivors of abuse.
"We need... support from crisis agencies like ours, support from local businesses and everything that we can gather to try and get them the resources and the help they need to get out of the situations," Gulley said.
The group plans to continue its work in Saline County -- as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. They'll be at Mahoney Park in Eldorado this Thursday offering guidance and information.