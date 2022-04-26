 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, much of southern
Illinois, northwest Kentucky, and the Kentucky Pennyrile.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Weather Alert

...Few Pockets of Frost Early Wednesday Morning...

Low temperatures early Wednesday morning will be primarily in the
upper 30s across southwest Kentucky, southeast Missouri, and
southwest Illinois. There may be a few pockets of frost early
Wednesday morning, mainly in the sheltered valleys of the Ozark
foothills of southeast Missouri and Shawnee hills of far southern
Illinois.

The highest chances of frost are across southwest Indiana,
southeast Illinois, and northwest Kentucky, where a Frost Advisory
is in effect.

Women hang shirts in Marion to raise awareness for child & domestic abuse

  • Updated
  • 0
MarionShirtsDomesticChildAbuse

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- A group of women were in town square in Marion with the goal of raising awareness for domestic violence and child abuse.

About 30 shirts were hung on clotheslines adjacent to the bell tower in downtown.

Each shirt has a message written by a survivor of domestic or child abuse says Jennifer Gulley, a legal medical advocate for the rape-crisis program at the Survivor Empowerment Center, formerly the Women's Center, in Marion.

Gulley knows that the effort won't completely eradicate domestic violence and child abuse issues in the country but hopes this can attract passers by to read each message on the shirt.

Gulley says the installation is 'impactful' and 'humbling' and aims to bring awareness to people in the community who are survivors of abuse.

"We need... support from crisis agencies like ours, support from local businesses and everything that we can gather to try and get them the resources and the help they need to get out of the situations," Gulley said.

The group plans to continue its work in Saline County -- as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. They'll be at Mahoney Park in Eldorado this Thursday offering guidance and information.

Tags

Recommended for you