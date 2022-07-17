Woman suffers serious injuries after crashing into trailer, trapping her car under it

JOHNSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after she crashed into a semi-trailer and got lodged under it.
On July 17 around 10:50 a.m., 47-year-old Kim S. Lamb was travelling eastbound on I-24 at Milepost 12 in her 2017 Honda Accord in the right lane. 50-year-old Gabriel Sparrow was driving his 2017 Kenworth Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer next to Lamb in the left lane.
Lamb lost control of her car and smashed into the guard rail in the right-hand lane. Lamb then veered across the right lane and crashed into Sparrow's trailer, getting stuck under it in the process.
Lamb was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Sparrow was not injured in the crash.
Lamb was issued a citation for Improper Lane Usage.