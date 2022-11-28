Woman sues Kraft Heinz claiming Velveeta Shells & Cheese ready time is misleading

PITTSBURGH (CNN) -- The makers of Velveeta mac and cheese are being sued for potentially lying on their instructions.
Amanda Ramirez has filed a $5 million lawsuit against Kraft Heinz Foods.
She says the company's claim that Velveeta's microwaveable shells and cheese is "ready within three-and-a-half minutes" is misleading.
Ramirez says Kraft doesn't take into account the time it takes to remove the life, sauce, add water and stir.
According to court documents, Ramirez says Kraft should be "ordered to cease its deceptive advertising."
In addition to the $5 million, Ramirez also wants punitive damages to be awarded.
Attorneys for Kraft call this lawsuit frivolous and say they will defend the company against the allegations.