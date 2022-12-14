Woman, son held at gunpoint during robbery

MARTIN, TN (WSIL) -- A woman and her son were held at gunpoint during a robbery in western Tennessee.
On Monday evening, Martin Police responded to a home on Cleveland Street for a welfare check.
When an officer arrived, 22-year-old Kameran Molina told police she had just got back home with her son when three black men broke into her home.
She said they held her and her son at gunpoint and started shouting at them. Molina said that is when her boyfriend, Charles Brown, woke up and ran into the bathroom.
The men then followed and one of them fire a single shot into the bathroom, before fleeing out the backdoor.
Two iPhones were stolen during the incident and one has since been recovered.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Martin Police.