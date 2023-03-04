Woman missing more than 30 years and thought to be dead found living in Puerto Rico nursing home

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin Counties. For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro... Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 1200 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CST Saturday the stage was 17.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 22.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&