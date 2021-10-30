Woman hands out medication with Halloween candy

STODDARD COUNTY, MISSOURI (WSIL) -- A warning to parents who live in southeast Missouri after a woman accidentally hands out medication with Halloween candy.
The Stoddard County Prosecuting Office sent out a Facebook on Saturday, October 30th for residents in Puxico.
It said the office had been notified of an elderly woman diagnosed with dementia having over the counter drugs such as Nyquil in her candy bowl.
Officials strongly recommend parent's of trick-or-treaters to check their children's candy bags.
