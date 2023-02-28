Woman charged with aggravated battery after allegedly hitting a Williamson County deputy

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A woman faces several charges following a traffic stop on North Market Street in Marion.
Williamson County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Alicia M. Klisnick's car on Saturday February 25th. During a search of her vehicle, they found drugs and drug paraphernalia, which prompted them to arrest her.
While escorting Klisnick to the patrol car, she attempted to pull away from the deputy. Once placed in the back seat, she refused to put her feet inside and had to be forced in. Klisnick then began kicking the passenger window as soon as the doors were shut.
Deputies rushed to keep Klisnick from harming herself or damaging the patrol car. When they opened the door, she then headbutted and kicked one of the drivers in the groin.
Klisnick was cited for aggravated battery to a peace officer, possession of drug praphernalia and suspended vehicle registration.