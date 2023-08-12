Woman arrested after robbing home

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- Deputies arrested a woman who attempted to burgle a local home.
Information on the robbery stems from a Williamson County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
On Wednesday, August 9 at around 1:00 p.m., deputies reported to the 10000 block of Walker Road in Ferges, IL after receiving a report of a burglary in progress. The owner of the home told that there was woman, later identified as Terri R. Cagle, that rummaging through their stuff and talking to herself.
The woman spotted the deputies approaching the home and attempted to flee through the home. The authorities eventually found the woman in the master bedroom and arrested her without further incident.
A search revealed that Cagle had a quantity of methamphetamine on her person. Authorities later searched the home and found meth and drug paraphernalia strewn about the house.
Cage was taken into custody and brought to the Williamson County Jail. Police later found a stolen ring that Cagle kept, which was repossessed.
Cagle is charged with Residential Burglary, Possession of Methamphetamine, Criminal Damage to Property, possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Criminal Trespass to Residence.
The investigation is active and ongoing.