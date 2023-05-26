WKCTC to offer summer art classes for high school students

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- High school students can sign up for the West Kentucky Community & Technical College Paducah School of Art and Design's (PSAD) Pre-College Summer Art program through 2D and 3D design classes in oil painting, sculpture and a variety of mixed media, beginning in July.
Registration is open now.
The classes are taught by PSAD art faculty in the studios at the 2D Graphic Design Building and Sculpture Building. Each class is limited to 12 students.
The classes start July 17 and the first session runs through the 21. The second session runs July 24-28.
Both sessions run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuition is $185 and includes materials. Lunch available for purchase from the Kitchens Cafe onsite.
JULY 21-21
2D-Oil Painting
9 a.m. - 12 p.m. 2D and Graphic Design Building 905 Harrison Street
Instructor: Tanya Neitzke, PSAD painting instructor
Students will learn wet-on-wet as well as overglazing techniques working from still life arrangements and photographs. The class will also cover basic color theory, how to mix color, and how to set up the palette.
3D-Sculpture
1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Ceramics and Sculpture Buildings 919 Madison Street
Instructor: Evin Dubois, PSAD sculpture instructor
Students will be introduced to the dimensional process of object making and move from material to material making different items with both functional and sculptural potential. They will walk away with basic skills in mold making, ceramics, and metalworking, as well as some finished objects for their portfolio.
JULY 24-28
2D-Mixed Media
9 a.m. - 12 p.m. 2D and Graphic Design Building 905 Harrison Street
Instructor: Tanya Neitzke, PSAD painting instructor
Students will explore the use of mixed media to create an abstract self-portrait, exploring concepts within a subject. Mixed media will be explored through charcoal, acrylic paint, oil paint, and cut paper.
3D-Sculpture
1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Ceramics and Sculpture Buildings 919 Madison Street
Instructor: Evin Dubois, PSAD sculpture instructor
Friday, July 28 is Family Open House. Participants will share their experiences and their work with family and friends from 4-5 p.m. at the 2D Graphic Design Building at 905 Harrison Street.
Students who register for the Pre-Collee Summer Art program and ultimately enroll in college classes at PSAD will receive a tuition scholarship from West Kentucky Community and Technical College during their first semester. They will receive one (1), three credit hour art class for unmet financial assistance after all other aid is applied.
Register for the summer art program online at ws.kctcs.edu/westkentucky. Then Select Paducah School of Art and Design, Pre-College Summer Art Program or call 270-534-3335.
