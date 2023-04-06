WKCTC to celebrate Earth Day with events all week long

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- West Kentucky Community and Technical College will celebrate Earth Day at the Paducah Farmer's Market this year on Saturday, April 22 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
They will have vendors and live music and WKCTC clubs and organizations will also be there with information about campus and community resources.
"WKCTC is proud to be a part of the global Earth Day celebration, and to join others at the Farmers' Market to celebrate locally with activities that will be fun for the whole family," said Anna Vaughn-Doom, WKCTC biology instructor and Sustainability Committee chair.
The college is also celebrating Earth Day on its campus with a week of activities April 17-21. The public is invited to attend events that include a dendrochronology demonstration; showcasing/petting animals such as rabbits, mini horses, goats, and sheep; walks on the nature trail (one with a favorite pet); and tree plantings.
WKCTC says this is the second time they have been named an official Tree Campus, USA by an Arbor Day Foundation.
For more information on WKCTC's Earth Day/Week activities, visit westkentucky.kctcs.edu or contact anna.vaughndoom@kctcs.edu.