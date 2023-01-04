Wisconsin man in custody after hitting police cruiser during pursuit

PULASKI COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A man is in custody after leading police on a chase through multiple southern Illinois counties on Tuesday.
It started in Pulaski County around 4 p.m. where a sheriff’s deputy was attempting to pull over a vehicle on I-57 around the 8-mile marker, Pulaski County Sheriff Randy Kern said.
The driver of the vehicle then sped away from the deputy and started a high speed pursuit.
Kern said it was later learned the suspect was Randall Majors of Wisconsin.
Kern also said Illinois State Police and Union County Sheriff deputies joined in the chase trying to stop Majors.
At one point, Kern said Majors hit the side of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s cruiser with his vehicle.
The suspect then led police to the 30-mile marker along the interstate where he then exited onto the ramp and turned onto Highway 146.
Shortly after he was on the highway, the driver crashed the vehicle.
Majors was taken into custody and taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center where he faces an aggravated fleeing and eluding charge, as well as, a reckless driving with injury charge.