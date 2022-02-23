 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to at times heavy mixed precipitation
expected. Ice accumulations from two tenths to near one half
of an inch likely from southeast Missouri into far west
Kentucky, and near or slightly less than one quarter of an
inch the rest of southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois.
Sleet accumulations up to one half inch in portions of
southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. Minor sleet
accumulations across west Kentucky.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of
western Kentucky and southern Illinois generally west of
Interstate 57 and 24.

* WHEN...Now until 6 PM Thursday.

* IMPACTS...A few power outages and minor tree damage are likely
due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the ice and sleet accumulation
should be tonight into early Thursday morning. For the rest of
the day Thursday, temperatures should rise above freezing and
transition the precipitation over to all rain, except for
those areas from the Ozark Foothills into southwest Illinois.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Wintry mix starting this afternoon, slick conditions expected tonight and tomorrow morning

  • 0
24 hr temp change

WSIL (Carterville) -- Our short break between systems has ended as ice and sleet has begun to arrive in our western counties. Temperatures have drastically dropped after the cold front made its way through the area yesterday. The rest of us will see this wintry mix starting between 3 and 5 PM today. 

radar and satellite

Tonight, precipitation is forecasted to remain light with only a few impact expected. Rural roads, bridges and overpasses are likely to be affected the most so take caution is driving tonight or tomorrow morning. 

what to expect

The second round of precipitation will come through tomorrow afternoon, being much heavier than the first. Temperatures are forecasted to remain above freezing, so this second wave should be mostly rain. The one exception could be from around Perryville, Missouri to Mt. Vernon where freezing rain and sleet may continue to fall.

next round of winter weather

Amounts of ice will range from around 0.25" across southeast Missouri and a narrow corridor near the Ohio River. Meanwhile, amounts will be under 0.25" across southern Illinois. Any sleet that falls will be under 0.5".

Winter weather will end Thursday night, with just a few snow flurries expected. 

