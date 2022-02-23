Wintry mix starting this afternoon, slick conditions expected tonight and tomorrow morning

WSIL (Carterville) -- Our short break between systems has ended as ice and sleet has begun to arrive in our western counties. Temperatures have drastically dropped after the cold front made its way through the area yesterday. The rest of us will see this wintry mix starting between 3 and 5 PM today.
Tonight, precipitation is forecasted to remain light with only a few impact expected. Rural roads, bridges and overpasses are likely to be affected the most so take caution is driving tonight or tomorrow morning.
The second round of precipitation will come through tomorrow afternoon, being much heavier than the first. Temperatures are forecasted to remain above freezing, so this second wave should be mostly rain. The one exception could be from around Perryville, Missouri to Mt. Vernon where freezing rain and sleet may continue to fall.
Amounts of ice will range from around 0.25" across southeast Missouri and a narrow corridor near the Ohio River. Meanwhile, amounts will be under 0.25" across southern Illinois. Any sleet that falls will be under 0.5".
Winter weather will end Thursday night, with just a few snow flurries expected.