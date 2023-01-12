Winter weather makes a short return, more warm temperatures are around the corner

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After an active start to the day, much quieter but colder conditions are beginning to settle in. Temperatures have dropped significantly behind the front with gusty northwest winds. It's feeling a lot more like winter. An off and on light drizzle and flurries will linger throughout the evening.
Temperatures will continue to drop overnight, with lows dipping into the upper 20s by morning. Friday will remain cloudy and cold. Afternoon high temperatures will only top out in the upper 30s, with wind chills in the 20s.
A few flurries and pockets of light snow showers are likely throughout the day. Isolated slick spots are possible, but any accumulating snow will be light and primarily be on elevated surfaces.
Quiet but chilly weather sticks around through Saturday. The cooler air will be short lived. A warmup and above average temperatures will return by Sunday. Until then, stay warm!
Our next storm system will bring back the rain chances early next week.