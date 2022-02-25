Winter weather creates problem for local homeowner

ANNA (WSIL) -- Winter weather knocked out power for some in the region as trees are still covered in ice with the accumulation bringing down branches and some older trees.
Ameren reports fewer than 15 southern Illinois and Southeastern Missouri customers without power Friday night. They tell News 3 they kept extra personnel on duty to stay ahead of the storm.
Several transformers were caught on camera--burning, after ice brought limbs down on power lines in the region.
Ameren says outage reports stayed below 300, leaving residents without power for only a short period of time in Marion, Benton, Carbondale and Goreville.
In Anna, property owner Jason Brown says a tree that was to be topped this Spring is now heading for a chipper.
"We were worried about it splitting and looking for someone to top it, but obviously that isn't a problem now," says Brown.
He adds that the house is a rental and the occupant was not home when the tree fell.
"We're kind of worried about what we're going to find (inside)," says Brown. "Obviously if there's severe damage to the roofline, it's going to be a lot of problems."
Neighbors tell News 3 the tree knocked out power on their street for a short period; it has since been restored.
Ameren credits their "robust, tree trimming program" to keeping more lights on in recent storms.
They caution residents to Never touch any line down until it is officially cleared of danger.
For now, property owners are working to get back to normal, says Brown, adding, "It could have been a lot worse, but it didn't make me happy by any means."