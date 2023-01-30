 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a
light glaze up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially
on bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Winter weather causing slick conditions

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The winter weather mixture is causing slick roads in the region, causing motorists to slow down.

One car even flipped on it's side during the wintry mix Monday morning on Southbound I-55 near the 102 mile marker.

MoDOT is reporting slick conditions on roads in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, and Madison Counties. You can find the road conditions in Missouri here.

IDOT is also reporting ice on the roads as well in several southern Illinois counties. You can find road conditions for Illinois here.