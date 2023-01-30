Winter weather causing slick conditions

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The winter weather mixture is causing slick roads in the region, causing motorists to slow down.
One car even flipped on it's side during the wintry mix Monday morning on Southbound I-55 near the 102 mile marker.
MoDOT is reporting slick conditions on roads in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, and Madison Counties. You can find the road conditions in Missouri here.
IDOT is also reporting ice on the roads as well in several southern Illinois counties. You can find road conditions for Illinois here.