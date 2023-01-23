Winter weather arrives Tuesday evening and into Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's been a mild day with some sunshine and slightly above average temperatures. We've climbed back into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon.
Quiet weather will remain through much of Tuesday. Cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures are expected. Highs will climb into the mid 40s. However, our next system moves in Tuesday evening.
A chance for showers will return by late afternoon and evening, followed by the transition to snow for parts of the region. Confidence is high that parts of the region will see snow, the best chances are through the north and west portions of the area.
The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Watches and Winter Storm Warnings through these counties. The Winter Storm Warning includes Carter, Wayne, Madison, Bollinger and Perry Counties in southeast Missouri. The Winter Storm Watch includes Jackson, Perry and Jefferson Counties in southern Illinois.