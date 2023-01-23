 Skip to main content
Winter weather arrives Tuesday evening and into Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's been a mild day with some sunshine and slightly above average temperatures. We've climbed back into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon.

Tomorrow

Quiet weather will remain through much of Tuesday. Cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures are expected. Highs will climb into the mid 40s. However, our next system moves in Tuesday evening.

A chance for showers will return by late afternoon and evening, followed by the transition to snow for parts of the region. Confidence is high that parts of the region will see snow, the best chances are through the north and west portions of the area.

Winter Alerts

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Watches and Winter Storm Warnings through these counties. The Winter Storm Warning includes Carter, Wayne, Madison, Bollinger and Perry Counties in southeast Missouri. The Winter Storm Watch includes Jackson, Perry and Jefferson Counties in southern Illinois.

The question that remains, is how far south will the snow fall. Along and south of the Ohio and Mississippi rivers it's possible that little to no accumulation occurs.
 
The heaviest snow will fall from Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Prepare to allow yourself some extra time heading out Wednesday morning, primarily through the northern half of the region. Travel impacts will be the highest north and then begin to drop off to the south. 

