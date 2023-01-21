Winter mix moves in overnight, isolated slick spots Sunday morning

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's been a mild and seasonable start to the weekend. We saw some sunshine with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Hopefully you enjoyed the quiet weather, our next system arrives tonight.
Showers will begin to move in from the west tonight, as early as 9 PM. As they move east and temperatures drop overnight, they will transition to a wintery mix. Accumulations up to near 1" are possible. This will primarily be on elevated surfaces. However, isolated slick spots can't be ruled out. Use caution on bridges and overpasses.
By the afternoon the rain and snow will move east and out of the area, leaving us with clouds and cold temperatures. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 40s.
Quiet weather will be around Monday but our next chance for winter weather arrives by the middle of the week. Stay tuned for details.