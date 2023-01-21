 Skip to main content
...LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

Across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and the Evansville
Tri-State region, precipitation will develop late this evening
and increase after midnight. Light rain, or a light rain, light
snow mix is expected early on, followed by mainly light snow late
tonight into Sunday morning. Snow accumulations of up to around 1
inch will be possible, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. With
low temperatures forecast to be in the lower 30s, a few slick spots
may develop on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures climb above
freezing by 9 AM.

Farther south across southeast Missouri and west Kentucky Sunday
morning, a period of light snow or sleet could result in a dusting
on grassy and elevated surfaces only.

Winter mix moves in overnight, isolated slick spots Sunday morning

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's been a mild and seasonable start to the weekend. We saw some sunshine with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Hopefully you enjoyed the quiet weather, our next system arrives tonight.

Snow

Showers will begin to move in from the west tonight, as early as 9 PM. As they move east and temperatures drop overnight, they will transition to a wintery mix. Accumulations up to near 1" are possible. This will primarily be on elevated surfaces. However, isolated slick spots can't be ruled out. Use caution on bridges and overpasses. 

Sunday

By the afternoon the rain and snow will move east and out of the area, leaving us with clouds and cold temperatures. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 40s. 

Quiet weather will be around Monday but our next chance for winter weather arrives by the middle of the week. Stay tuned for details. 

